Paul McCartney has released the latest single from his forthcoming album Egypt Station.

The track, “Fuh You,” finds the erstwhile Beatle getting campy with his words and gunning for a modern FM radio approach with an assist from OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, who produced the track.

“With this one, I was in the studio with Ryan, whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin,” McCartney said. “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like ‘Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there … sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.”

The album comes out September 7 on Capitol Records. Listen below, and check out the full tracklist for Egypt Station.

Tracklist for Egypt Station:

Opening Station

I Don’t Know

Come On To Me

Happy With You

Who Cares

Fuh You

Confidante

People Want Peace

Hand In Hand

Dominoes

Back In Brazil

Do It Now

Caesar Rock

Despite Repeated Warnings

Station II

Hunt You Down/Naked/C-Link

Related