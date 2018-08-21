Adam Faucett returns this Friday with his fifth studio album, It Took The Shape Of A Bird. Below you can stream the album in its entirety, in advance of its release on Last Chance Records.

Faucett’s songs have been populating our playlists ever since he released 2011’s More Like A Temple. His last full-length, Blind Water Finds Blind Water, was also a standout effort and seeped onto our Best Albums of 2014 list.

Faucett, who springs from small-town Arkansas, defies all manner of songwriting convention. His songs are darkly poetic meanderings that explore the weirder corners and characters of the American South, delivered with a voice at once tender and sulfurous.

On It Took The Shape Of A Bird, which is being billed as his most personal work to date, the songs stretch out and contract with spasmodic intensity. Delicately fingerpicked guitar explodes into violent crescendo at unexpected turns. The lyrics are starkly cinematic, serving up snapshots of orphans seeking refuge in the woods, ancient shipwrecks, as well as philosophical musings on space dust.

It Took The Shape Of A Bird may not be the soundtrack to your next wine and cheese party, but it’s a gripping and intense listen with ample rewards.

See album tracklist and tour dates below.

It Took the Shape of a Bird tracklist:

“King Snake”

“Central Avenue”

“Mackay Bennett”

“Pearl”

“Dust”

“Ancient Chord”

“Living on the Moon”

“Axe”

“Rain”

‘Sober and Stoned”

AUGUST

THU. 23 DENVER CO – SYNTAX PHISIC OPERA

FRI. 24 FT COLLINS – SURFSIDE 7

SAT. 25 SLC – HEAVY METAL SHOP

SUN. 26 BOISIE – THE SHREDDER

TUE. 28 BEND OR – THE CAPITAL – DAVID VON SCHLEGELL

WED. 29 PRINEVILLE OR – HOUSE SHOW DARBY

THU. 30 SEATTLE – HOTEL ALBATROSS

FRI. 31 SAN JUAN ISLAND WASHINGTON

SEPTEMBER

SAT. 1 PORTLAND OR – DANTES

MON. 3 LABOR DAY

TUE. 4 SACREMENTO CA – CLAIMSTAKE BREWING – BRIAN PALMER

WED. 5 ALBANY, CA – IVY ROOM

THU. 6 SAN FRAN CA – NECK OF THE WOODS

TUE. 11 SAN DIEGO CA – SODA BAR 2H

