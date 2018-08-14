Brandi Carlile’s concert at the Bluegrass Underground is now streaming for a limited time at the PBS website (watch it here). It can also be viewed on demand at Apple TV, RoKU and Amazon Prime.
Bluegrass Underground is a concert series that takes place at The Caverns, an underground venue located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in Pelham, Tennessee.
See Carlile’s tour dates for the rest of 2018 below, and read our feature on the artist from the March/April 2018 issue here.
BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
August 16—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
August 17—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre
August 18—Santa Barbara, CA—Arlington, Theatre
August 21—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theatre
August 22—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery
August 24—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Festival Fairgrounds
August 25—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheatre
September 1—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)
September 7—Burgettstown, PA—Outlaw Music Festival
September 8—Indianapolis, IN—The Murat
September 9—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre
September 22—Athens, GA—Classic Center
September 23—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival
September 25—Greenville, SC—Peace Center
September 26—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium
September 28—Charlottesville, VA—Sprint Pavilion
September 29-30—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now
October 5-7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 12-14—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
November 29—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre
November 30—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre
December 1—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre
January 30-February 3, 2019—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend