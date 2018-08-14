Brandi Carlile’s concert at the Bluegrass Underground is now streaming for a limited time at the PBS website (watch it here). It can also be viewed on demand at Apple TV, RoKU and Amazon Prime.

Bluegrass Underground is a concert series that takes place at The Caverns, an underground venue located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in Pelham, Tennessee.

See Carlile’s tour dates for the rest of 2018 below, and read our feature on the artist from the March/April 2018 issue here.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 16—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

August 17—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

August 18—Santa Barbara, CA—Arlington, Theatre

August 21—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theatre

August 22—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery

August 24—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Festival Fairgrounds

August 25—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheatre

September 1—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 7—Burgettstown, PA—Outlaw Music Festival

September 8—Indianapolis, IN—The Murat

September 9—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

September 22—Athens, GA—Classic Center

September 23—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

September 25—Greenville, SC—Peace Center

September 26—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium

September 28—Charlottesville, VA—Sprint Pavilion

September 29-30—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now

October 5-7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 12-14—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

November 29—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

November 30—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

December 1—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

January 30-February 3, 2019—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Related