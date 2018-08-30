On October 12, alternative country duo The Watson Twins will release its much-anticipated sixth studio album, DUO.

Prior to the release, the singers gave listeners a taste of what to expect with the release of their single “Hustle And Shake.” With a balanced combination of country and folk elements, Chandra and Leigh Watson sing about the pros and cons of the musician lifestyle.

As explained in press materials announcing the album, the twins admit they better honed their songwriting process after moving to Nashville, where they learned how to co-write with one another for the first time. This focus on songwriting not only helped the sisters to rediscover their musical roots, but also created a new sound for them.

DUO also features collaborations with My Morning Jacket members Carl Broemel and Bo Koster, Vanessa Carlton, Mickey Raphael, and The Cactus Blossoms.

Stream “Hustle And Shake” and check out DUO‘s tracklist below.

DUO tracklist:

“Hustle and Shake”

“Crybaby”

“Lucky Star”

“Down In The Valley”

“Call To You” (feat. The Cactus Blossoms)

“Blue Tonight”

“Playing Hearts”

