Birdtalker’s single “Heavy” has been a big hit for the Nashville band, racking up millions of streams on Spotify and earning the band a national following. Off Birdtalker’s 2018 album One, the song is a kick drum-laden anthem about self-exploration and finding connection with others.

Now, the band has shared a striking new visual for the track. Directed and produced by the band, the video features two Nashville ballet dancers — Mollie Sansone and Gerald Watson — interpreting the track’s emotional lyrics, an idea the band’s Zack Green says came from a desire to “manifest the song in a different art form.”

“We gave Mollie and Gerald complete creative control over the dance,” Green says. “A majority of the content is improvisation, while a few sections were choreographed in the moment. The idea was to manifest a kind of visual meditation on the music and lyrics through another art form. The whole process felt very true and beautiful.”

Watch the video for “Heavy” below.

