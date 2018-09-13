In late 2017, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit sold out six nights at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. To commemorate the historic run, on October 19 Isbell and the band will release Live From The Ryman, a new live album featuring 13 tracks recorded primarily during those very shows.

Live From The Ryman pulls tracks from the band’s three most recent albums: 2013’s Southeastern, 2015’s Something More Than Free, and 2017’s The Nashville Sound. Songs include fan favorites like “Cover Me Up” and “If We Were Vampires,” the latter of which took home Song of the Year at Wednesday night’s Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony. Isbell and the 400 Unit also won Album of the Year for The Nashville Sound and Group of the Year.

Ahead of the live album’s release, Isbell is sharing the Live From The Ryman version of “Flagship,” a standout track off Something More Than Free. Isbell opens the track with solo acoustic guitar before Amanda Shires comes in on fiddle, the pair performing the track with a level of intimacy that mirrors the the song’s sweet, nostalgic narrative of maintaining love over a lifetime.

Isbell will return to the Ryman this fall, with six shows scheduled in October. Support acts for those shows were just announced to be Molly Tuttle (10/22), JEFF The Brotherhood (10/23), Bully (10/24), Amanda Shires (10/26), Diarrhea Planet (10/27) and Melanie Faye (10/28).

Listen to the live version of “Flagship” below.

