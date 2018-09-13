On Wednesday night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Americana Music Association held its annual Americana Honors and Awards ceremony, the centerpiece of the week-long AmericanaFest currently taking place through September 16.

Big winners at this year’s ceremony include John Prine (Artist of the Year), Tyler Childers (Emerging Artist of the Year), and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Album of the Year for The Nashville Sound, Song of the Year for “If We Were Vampires” and Group of the Year).

Lifetime achievement award winners include k.d. lang, who was honored with the Americana Trailblazer Award, and Rosanne Cash, who took home the “Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award.

Among the performers at the ceremony were Margo Price, I’m With Her, Courtney Marie Andrews and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. The Milk Carton Kids served as hosts.

See the full list of winners below.

2018 Americana Honors & Awards Winners and Honorees:

Album of the Year: “The Nashville Sound,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Song of the Year: “If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

Duo/Group of the Year: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Emerging Artist of the Year: Tyler Childers

Instrumentalist of the Year: Molly Tuttle

“Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award, presented in partnership with the First Amendment Center: Rosanne Cash

Americana Trailblazer Award: k.d. lang

Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist: Buddy Guy

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance: Irma Thomas

Jack Emerson Lifetime Achievement Award for Executive: Cris Williamson and Judy Dlugacz of Olivia Records

