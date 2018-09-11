The band: firekid, a Florence, Alabama-based project comprising Dillon Hodges and Heidi Feek

The album: XY, a four-song EP recorded at the band’s home studio in Florence

Fun fact: Track “Where My Money Goes” is an traditional folk song from the 1890s which the band picked up from Uncle Dave Macon

Songwriter Dillon Hodges says: XY is a return to music after a three-year musical hiatus following the divorce and subsequent death of my ex-wife, Elise, and the death of Heidi’s mother, Joey. firekid has been reformed as a duo with my girlfriend Heidi, so that together we can navigate the complicated web of emotions woven by love and loss. My mission is much the same as it was before: appropriating traditional folk music for a diverse/modern audience. But the new self-produced minimal sound allows our vocals, songwriting and the guitar to become the focal points of our music. We were inspired by the minimalism of both the iconic sample-based hip-hop records of the late 1990’s (Q-Tip, Mos Def), and also the folk melodies of the 1890s (Sam Devere, R.P. Lilly). The EP features country singer-songwriter Rory Feek and Alabama-born rapper, CHIKA. Their distinct voices showcase the duality of urban and rural influences and the musical commonality they share.

Stream the EP below.

Related