The T-RackS Custom Shop features world-class mixing and mastering plug-ins on demand, including compressors, limiters, reverbs, de-essers, multiband processors, and a shelf full of vintage, legendary gear emulations. In short, a dream store for recording musicians, engineers and producers.The current T-RackS Group Buy gives you an easy way to purchase great sounding studio processors from the T-RackS Custom Shop. All purchases of one T-RackS processor and/or Lurssen Mastering Console by October 1 allows you to receive another 9 processors for free. For more information, visit www.ikmultimedia.com

