Deer Tick has announced plans to release a compilation set on January 25 titled Mayonnaise. The album will consist of 13 alternate versions of songs from previous albums, including Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2. In addition, the band says the album will include covers they played on their Twice Is Nice Tour.

Deer Tick released an original song titled “Hey! Yeah!” to herald the news, which you can hear below, as well as a cover of George Harrison’s “Run of the Mill.”

Mayonnaise Tracklist:

1. Spirals

2. Limp Right Back (Alternate Version)

3. White City (The Pogues cover)

4. Old Lady

5. Run Of The Mill (George Harrison cover)

6. Strange, Awful Feeling

7. End Of The World (Alternate Version)

8. Hey! Yeah!

9. Pale Blue Eyes (Velvet Underground cover)

10. Memphis Chair

11. Too Sensitive For This World (Ben Vaughn cover)

12. Doomed From The Start (Alternate Version)

13. Cocktail (feat. Spencer Cullum Jr. of Steelism)

