On October 26, country singer-songwriter Dillon Carmichael will release his debut album, Hell On An Angel.

Carmichael recorded Hell On An Angel with renowned producer Dave Cobb. Ahead of the album’s release, Carmichael has shared a live performance of album track “Might Be A Cowboy” filmed at Nashville’s Ocean Way Recording. The song is a tender ballad about bucking the traditional cowboy trope of leaving loved ones behind.

“When Joey Hollis, Tom O’Connor, and I wrote this tune, I came in with the idea that in every country song the cowboy always rides away,” Carmichael says of the song. “I’ve always appreciated and valued a great, long-lasting relationship. I want to be the cowboy that never rides away.”

The album also includes previously released tracks “Hell On An Angel,” “It’s Simple” and “Dancin’ Away With My Heart.” Carmichael is currently touring in support of Hell On An Angel, with his next date on October 25 in Boise, ID.

Watch Carmichael’s performance and a behind-the-song clip below.

Behind the song:

