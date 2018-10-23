On Tuesday morning, Ethan Hawke, Charlie Sexton and Louis Black announced the launch of SexHawkeBlack, a new label imprint of Dualtone.

The imprint will operate out of Austin, TX, with Dualtone’s Nashville office offering support. Erika Pinktipps will serve as SexHawkeBlack’s president. SexHawkeBlack will release music spanning Americana, country, blues, folk and rock.

“All of us at SexHawkeBlack feel like we struck it rich with the Dualtone partnership,” Hawke said in a statement. “From our first conversations, it was obvious we both had the same mission: to celebrate music at its best, and to seek out and champion unheralded artists at the top of their game. Dualtone’s integrity speaks for itself and we’re proud to be branch on their tree.”

SexHawkeBlack’s first signee is Ben Dickey, the star of the acclaimed Blaze Foley biopic Blaze, which Hawke directed and Black, a co-founder of both SXSW and the Austin Chronicle, executive produced. Dickey will release his debut album A Glimmer On The Outskirts in spring of 2019. He recorded the album at Austin’s Arlyn Studios, with Sexton serving as producer.

