Folk Alliance International has announced its roster of official showcase artists for the 2019 festival. The conference will take place February 13-17, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

With more than 1,000 applicants this year, a panel of 21 judges whittled the field down to the conference’s 180 open showcase slots. Participants will perform in front of hundreds of music industry professionals, including venue bookers, agents, managers, record labels and the media.

Folk Alliance International is a nonprofit organization based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The organization’s 31st annual conference will focus on the spirit of creativity. Panelists, attendees and performers will dig into the creation process of artists and engage in conversations about innovation, collaboration and spirituality within the world of art.

For more information, visit https://folkconference.org, and find the list of showcase artists below.

Alash Ensemble

Alex Cuba

Ana Silvera

Andrew Finn Magill

Annie Oakley

April Verch Band

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

BEYRIES

Birds of Chicago

Blair Dunlop

Brock Zeman

Buckman Coe

California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio

Caravana Banda

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer

Chris Kasper

Christine Tassan et les Imposteures

Colm Mac Con Iomaire

Connie Kaldor

Coralie Herard

Cris Derksen Trio

DABY TOURÉ

Dan Parsons

Dave Gunning

David Bromberg Quintet

David Davis & The Warrior River Boys

David Keenan

David Myles

David Wax Museum

Dawn Landes

De Temps Antan

Dimpker Brothers

Dione Taylor & The Backsliderz

Diyet & The Love Soldiers

Doolin’

Duncan Chisholm

Durham County Poets

Eliza Gilkyson

Ellis Paul

Emily Mure

Emily Wurramara

Eric Andersen Band

Fabrizio Cammarata

Fanie Fayar

Farah Siraj

Findlay Napier

Flor de Toloache

Frazey Ford

Freddy & Francine

Gabrielle Papillon

Gangstagrass

Glen Phillips

Good Lovelies

Grace Petrie

Graeme James

Hafdis Huld

Harrison Kennedy

Hawksley Workman

Hayley Reardon

Ilaria Graziano & Francesco Forni

Inni-K

Jackie Venson

Jay Gilday

Jenn Grant

Jim Lauderdale

Joe Bel

Joe Crookston

John Kay

John Smith

Jordan Officer

Jordie Lane

Josh Halverson

Kabantu

Kaia Kater

Kalàscima

Katie Pruitt

Kiran Ahluwalia

Kongero

Le Vent du Nord

Leela Gilday Band

Lennie Gallant

Les Poules à Colin

Lisa Canny

Livingston Taylor

Lonely Heartstring Band

Low Lily

Lydia Persaud

Maddie Storvold

Madeleine Roger

Madison Violet

Maija Kauhanen

Malojian

Māmā Mihirangi & the Māreikua

Mànran

Matt Andersen and the Bona Fide

Matt Mays

Meaghan Blanchard

Mehdi Cayenne

Mel Parsons

Melanie

Melisande [electrotrad]

Mike Biggar

Mipso

Mission Songs Project

Mo Kenney

Moonfruits

Moxie

Nava

Nick Sherman

Niyaz featuring Azam Ali

Nomadic Massive

Oh Susanna

Oshima Brothers

Parsonsfield

Patty Griffin

Peppino D’Agostino

Pérsides

Peter Mulvey

Pierre Kwenders

Pipo Romero

Polky Village Band

Poor Nameless Boy

Ramy Essam

Raye Zaragoza

Rebecca Loebe

Red Moon Road

Reuben and the Dark

Rising Appalachia

Robbie Fulks

Roberto Cassani

Rory Block

Rosie & the Riveters

Royal Jelly Jive

Saint Sister

Sam Lynch

Sara Ajnnak

Sarah Jane Scouten

Sawyer Fredericks

Seamus Egan Project

Sean McConnell

Shakura S’Aida

Shari Ulrich

Shellie Morris

Shreem x Celtic Remixing

Sofia Rei

STAV.

Stephen Fearing

Tanya Davis

The Alternate Routes

The Bombadils

The Brother Brothers

The Dardanelles

The East Pointers

The Fretless

The Ghost of Paul Revere

The Jellyman’s Daughter

The Lost Brothers

The Lumber Jills

The Maes

The McDades

The O’Pears

The Revelers

The Small Glories

The Suitcase Junket

The Sweet Remains

The Turbans

The Way Down Wanderers

The Young’uns

Trad.Attack!

TRI-CONTINENTAL

Twin Flames

Twisted Pine

Vance Gilbert

Vishtèn

Vivalda Dula

Vox Sambou

William Fitzsimmons

Willie Nile

Yves Lambert TRIO

Zachary Lucky

