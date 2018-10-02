Folk Alliance International has announced its roster of official showcase artists for the 2019 festival. The conference will take place February 13-17, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
With more than 1,000 applicants this year, a panel of 21 judges whittled the field down to the conference’s 180 open showcase slots. Participants will perform in front of hundreds of music industry professionals, including venue bookers, agents, managers, record labels and the media.
Folk Alliance International is a nonprofit organization based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The organization’s 31st annual conference will focus on the spirit of creativity. Panelists, attendees and performers will dig into the creation process of artists and engage in conversations about innovation, collaboration and spirituality within the world of art.
For more information, visit https://folkconference.org, and find the list of showcase artists below.
Alash Ensemble
Alex Cuba
Ana Silvera
Andrew Finn Magill
Annie Oakley
April Verch Band
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
BEYRIES
Birds of Chicago
Blair Dunlop
Brock Zeman
Buckman Coe
California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
Caravana Banda
Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer
Chris Kasper
Christine Tassan et les Imposteures
Colm Mac Con Iomaire
Connie Kaldor
Coralie Herard
Cris Derksen Trio
DABY TOURÉ
Dan Parsons
Dave Gunning
David Bromberg Quintet
David Davis & The Warrior River Boys
David Keenan
David Myles
David Wax Museum
Dawn Landes
De Temps Antan
Dimpker Brothers
Dione Taylor & The Backsliderz
Diyet & The Love Soldiers
Doolin’
Duncan Chisholm
Durham County Poets
Eliza Gilkyson
Ellis Paul
Emily Mure
Emily Wurramara
Eric Andersen Band
Fabrizio Cammarata
Fanie Fayar
Farah Siraj
Findlay Napier
Flor de Toloache
Frazey Ford
Freddy & Francine
Gabrielle Papillon
Gangstagrass
Glen Phillips
Good Lovelies
Grace Petrie
Graeme James
Hafdis Huld
Harrison Kennedy
Hawksley Workman
Hayley Reardon
Ilaria Graziano & Francesco Forni
Inni-K
Jackie Venson
Jay Gilday
Jenn Grant
Jim Lauderdale
Joe Bel
Joe Crookston
John Kay
John Smith
Jordan Officer
Jordie Lane
Josh Halverson
Kabantu
Kaia Kater
Kalàscima
Katie Pruitt
Kiran Ahluwalia
Kongero
Le Vent du Nord
Leela Gilday Band
Lennie Gallant
Les Poules à Colin
Lisa Canny
Livingston Taylor
Lonely Heartstring Band
Low Lily
Lydia Persaud
Maddie Storvold
Madeleine Roger
Madison Violet
Maija Kauhanen
Malojian
Māmā Mihirangi & the Māreikua
Mànran
Matt Andersen and the Bona Fide
Matt Mays
Meaghan Blanchard
Mehdi Cayenne
Mel Parsons
Melanie
Melisande [electrotrad]
Mike Biggar
Mipso
Mission Songs Project
Mo Kenney
Moonfruits
Moxie
Nava
Nick Sherman
Niyaz featuring Azam Ali
Nomadic Massive
Oh Susanna
Oshima Brothers
Parsonsfield
Patty Griffin
Peppino D’Agostino
Pérsides
Peter Mulvey
Pierre Kwenders
Pipo Romero
Polky Village Band
Poor Nameless Boy
Ramy Essam
Raye Zaragoza
Rebecca Loebe
Red Moon Road
Reuben and the Dark
Rising Appalachia
Robbie Fulks
Roberto Cassani
Rory Block
Rosie & the Riveters
Royal Jelly Jive
Saint Sister
Sam Lynch
Sara Ajnnak
Sarah Jane Scouten
Sawyer Fredericks
Seamus Egan Project
Sean McConnell
Shakura S’Aida
Shari Ulrich
Shellie Morris
Shreem x Celtic Remixing
Sofia Rei
STAV.
Stephen Fearing
Tanya Davis
The Alternate Routes
The Bombadils
The Brother Brothers
The Dardanelles
The East Pointers
The Fretless
The Ghost of Paul Revere
The Jellyman’s Daughter
The Lost Brothers
The Lumber Jills
The Maes
The McDades
The O’Pears
The Revelers
The Small Glories
The Suitcase Junket
The Sweet Remains
The Turbans
The Way Down Wanderers
The Young’uns
Trad.Attack!
TRI-CONTINENTAL
Twin Flames
Twisted Pine
Vance Gilbert
Vishtèn
Vivalda Dula
Vox Sambou
William Fitzsimmons
Willie Nile
Yves Lambert TRIO
Zachary Lucky