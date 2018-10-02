PRESS RELEASE:

Cumberland RI, USA (October 1, 2018)—HeadRush, the recognized innovator of next-generation guitar products, today announced the immediate availability of their newest product, the Gigboard guitar FX processor. Powered by a fine-tuned quad-core processor and its exclusive Eleven HD ExpandedTM DSP software, the HeadRush Gigboard delivers the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive amplifier, cabinet, microphone and FX models ever found in a compact, gig-ready guitar FX processor. Whether guitarists are looking for a classic warm vintage amp tone with natural tube drive, wide ambient stereo delay textures with infinite feedback, or the heaviest of heavy djent tone, the HeadRush Gigboard covers it all and everything between!

7-Inch Display

The heart of the HeadRush Gigboard is the 7-inch touch display and its ultra-intuitive user interface – touch, swipe and drag-and-drop to instantly create and edit rigs with amazing speed and accuracy. The large display also gives clear feedback when performing live, especially while using the built-in 20 minute looper, or when tweaking tones using footswitches in ‘Hands-Free Mode.’

Tour Ready

Featuring a durable road-ready steel chassis and color assignable LED strips for each of the four footswitches, the HeadRush Gigboard integrates seamlessly into your rig and opens up a world of sonic possibilities with all the connections needed to handle any performance situation:

1/4-inch (6.35mm) guitar input

(2) 1/4-inch TRS main outputs (switchable between amp or line level)

1/4-inch headphones output

1/8-inch (3.5mm) aux input for mobile devices

5-Pin MIDI in/out

1/4-inch mono FX loop to integrate pedals and outboard gear at any point in the signal chain

(2) 1/4-inch inputs to connect an external expression pedal with toe switch

1/4-inch external amp output to toggle an external amplifier’s clean/dirty channels or reverb

Includes Pro Tools | First Recording Software

The HeadRush Gigboard features an integrated USB audio interface that records and re-amps audio on Mac and PC with stunning quality (up to 24-bit 96kHz). HeadRush has teamed up with Avid to include the industry-standard Pro Tools | First recording software, making the Gigboard a perfect recording interface for home or on the road.

Includes Exclusive HeadRush Artist Presets

The HeadRush Gigboard’s USB connection also provides a simple drag-and-drop method to back up rigs to your Mac and PC, enabling users to download exclusive HeadRush Artist rigs from the HeadRush Cloud (http://www.headrush.cloud), as well as share their own rigs with other HeadRush users.

Includes Exclusive Celestion Plus IRs

To further customize help users customize their tone, the HeadRush Gigboard also supports loading third-party speaker impulse response files (.wav or .aiff formats, up to 32-bit 192kHz) via the USB connection. HeadRush has also teamed up with Celestion to include an exclusive set of IR files available to only HeadRush users.

“The HeadRush Gigboard is an amazingly convenient way to bring all of the best classic vintage and modern tone that you will ever need to stages near or far, without breaking the bank—or your back,” said product manager Walter Skorupski, “Using the touch interface is an organic experience that’s so familiar and natural to guitarists; making it easy to jump right in and create amazing tones in seconds.”

U.S. retail price is $649. The HeadRush Gigboard is available now.

www.headrushfx.com

