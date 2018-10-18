The legend of soul singer Charles Bradley will live on with the release of his fourth and final album Black Velvet. Out November 9, the 10-track album features never before heard songs recorded throughout Bradley’s career. Compiled by his closest family and friends, the album serves as a celebration of Bradley’s life and legacy.

The first single from the album, “Can’t Fight the Feeling,” was released Thursday. Bradley’s longtime producer and friend Tommy “TNT” Brenneck came across the track while searching for material to include on Black Velvet. Recorded in 2007, Brenneck had believed the track to be incomplete. “For some reason I always thought we hadn’t finished the vocal track but, to my surprise, not only was it finished, it was a powerful performance by Charles and the band is on fire to boot … Why it didn’t make No Time For Dreaming? I have no idea,” says Brenneck.

Listen to “Can’t Fight the Feeling” and see Black Velvet‘s official track listing below.

Black Velvet track list:

1. Can’t Fight The Feeling

2. Luv Jones

3. I Feel A Change

4. Slip Away

5. Black Velvet

6. Stay Away

7. Heart of Gold

8. (I Hope You Find) The Good Life

9. Fly Little Girl

10. Victim Of Love (Electric Version)

Related