GPCRSG
The GPCRSG is a solid wood Grand Performance cutaway model crafted with a Sitka spruce top and mutenye back and sides. As with all of Martin’s Road Series models, the GPCRSG produces beautiful even tones with good bass response and clear mids and trebles. It features a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, a high performance neck, and Fishman® Sonitone electronics. Solid wood and Solid value! www.martinguitar.com/guitars/road-series
List Price: $1,699
Authentic Acoustic SP® Strings
Martin’s Authentic Acoustic SP strings are engineered with the performer in mind and they will always stand up to rigorous practice and performance schedules. We start with our highest tensile-strength core wire, then tin-plate it on all six strings for added corrosion resistance; because what you don’t see matters! When coupled with our highest quality wrap wire you get consistent true tone that you can count on song after song. Available in 80/20 Bronze and 92/8 Phosphor Bronze.
Martin Authentic Acoustic SP® strings offer excellent tuning stability, corrosion resistance and great playability.
Selected entries will be printed in our January/February 2019 issue.
Deadline: November 30th, 2018 at 11:59pm CST.