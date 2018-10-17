GPCRSG

The GPCRSG is a solid wood Grand Performance cutaway model crafted with a Sitka spruce top and mutenye back and sides. As with all of Martin’s Road Series models, the GPCRSG produces beautiful even tones with good bass response and clear mids and trebles. It features a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, a high performance neck, and Fishman® Sonitone electronics. Solid wood and Solid value! www.martinguitar.com/guitars/road-series

List Price: $1,699

Authentic Acoustic SP® Strings

Martin’s Authentic Acoustic SP strings are engineered with the performer in mind and they will always stand up to rigorous practice and performance schedules. We start with our highest tensile-strength core wire, then tin-plate it on all six strings for added corrosion resistance; because what you don’t see matters! When coupled with our highest quality wrap wire you get consistent true tone that you can count on song after song. Available in 80/20 Bronze and 92/8 Phosphor Bronze.

Martin Authentic Acoustic SP® strings offer excellent tuning stability, corrosion resistance and great playability.

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite 80’s Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin GPCRSG guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our January/February 2019 issue.

Deadline: November 30th, 2018 at 11:59pm CST.

January/February 2019 "High Five" Contest: 5 Favorite 80's Songs Contact Information Name * First Last Name * Last Email * Address * Address City * State / Province Postal * Country * Birthdate * Which of these best represent you? * An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's Print Magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter Favorite 80's Song #1 * Favorite 80's Song #2 * Favorite 80's Song #3 * Favorite 80's Song #4 * Favorite 80's Song #5 * Terms and Conditions * I have read and agree with the Contest Terms & Conditions.

Related