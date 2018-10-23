Tonight, Fox Sport’s coverage of Game 1 of the World Series will feature new music from Gary Clark Jr. Three new tracks will play throughout the game during player features and storylines.

“The World Series is a great contest and I’m honored they feel my music adds to the excitement. Very cool,” says Clark.

The announcement comes just as Clark is set to embark on a fall tour (see dates below). Earlier this week, Clark also revealed plans for his 2019 album, which is being billed as an ambitious, bold new artistic direction for the Austin, Texas native. You can watch the album trailer below.

Tour dates

Oct 28 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Oct 30 Layfette, LA Acadiana Center for the Arts (originally May 31)

Nov 01 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall (originally June 1)

Nov 02 Chattanooga, TN The Signal (originally June 3)

Nov 03 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace (originally June 4)

Nov 04 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine (originally Jun 11)

Nov 06 Kansas City, MO The Uptown Theater

Nov 07 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

Nov 08 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Nov 10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren Ballroom (originally June 17)

Nov 12 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Nov 13 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Nov 14 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Nov 15 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theare

Nov 30 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

Dec 01 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec 03 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater (originally June 13)

Dec 04 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater (originally June 14)

Dec 05 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater (originally June 15)

Related