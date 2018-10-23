On Monday, alternative folk singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly released the official music video for “Son Of A Highway Daughter” off his latest album Dying Star. The record features a collection of deep and emotional songs, and “Son Of A Highway Daughter” is no exception.

The video features Kelly figure skating, a hobby he reveals to have practiced in his younger years. Kelly and his female partner engage in interpretive dancing, matching their the movements to the changing emotions of the song. The dimly lit ice rink mimics the melancholic and dark themes often appearing throughout Dying Star.

Watch the video for “Son Of A Highway Daughter,” see the track list for Dying Star and check out Kelly’s upcoming tour dates below.

Dying Star track list:

1. Cover My Tracks (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K)

2. Mockingbird (written by Ruston Kelly)

3. Son Of A Highway Daughter (written by Ruston Kelly)

4. Paratrooper’s Battle Cry (written by Ruston Kelly)

5. Faceplant (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Brendan Benson)

6. Blackout (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Joy Williams)

7. Big Brown Bus (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Ricky Brantley)

8. Mercury (written by Ruston Kelly)

9. Anchors (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K)

10. Just For The Record (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Lucie Silvas)

11. Trying To Let Her (written by Ruston Kelly, Joe Leathers, Kyle Jacobs)

12. Jericho (written by Ruston Kelly, Joy Williams, Natalie Hemby)

13. Dying Star (written by Ruston Kelly, Caitlyn Smith, Rollie Gaalswyk)

14. Brightly Burst Into The Air (written by Ruston Kelly)

Ruston Kelly confirmed tour dates:

October 23—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge* (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Allston, MA—Great Scott*

October 26—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle* (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Vienna, VA—Jammin Java*

October 28—Richmond, VA—The Camel*

October 30—Atlanta, GA—Vinyl*

October 31—Charlotte, NC—Free Range Brewery*

November 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar*

November 3—Chicago, IL—Schubas Tavern* (SOLD OUT)

November 6—Los Angeles, CA—Hotel Café* (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Los Angeles, CA—Hotel Café* (SOLD OUT)

November 8—San Francisco, CA—Hotel Utah Saloon* (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Portland, OR—Bunk Bar*

November 11—Seattle, WA—Sunset Tavern*

November 14—Denver, CO—Globe Hall*

November 16—Lincoln, NE—The Rye Room*

November 17—Davenport, IA—GAS Fest

November 18—St. Louis, MO—Blueberry Hill Duck Room*

November 21—Bath, U.K. —Komedia†

November 22—Brighton, U.K.—Patterns†

November 24—Exeter, U.K. —The Phoenix†

November 26—Norwich, U.K. —Norwich Arts Centre†

November 27—Ramsgate, U.K. —Ramsgate Music Hall†

November 28—London, U.K. —Islington Assembly Hall†

November 30—Cardiff, U.K. —The Globe†

December 1—Liverpool, U.K. —Arts Club Upstairs†

December 3—Newcastle, U.K. —The Riverside†

December 4—Edinburgh, U.K. —The Caves† (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Birmingham, U.K. —Institute2†

*with support from Katie Pruitt

†with The Wandering Hearts

Related