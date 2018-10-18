On November 23, singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg will release a new album, Objects In The Mirror. Kellogg recorded the album in a week’s time in Nashville alongside fellow songwriter and musician Will Hoge, who served as producer. As Kellogg explains, the album is inspired by “American life in 2018.”

Kellogg has just shared a new song from the album, “High Highs, Low Lows,” a slowly building folk anthem with chiming piano, gentle pedal steel and a raw, vulnerable vocal performance from Kellogg.

“‘High Highs, Low Lows’ is a bit of an ode to perseverance,” Kellogg says. “To finding one’s way through hard times (of which there are plenty), and also having the sense to recognize happiness when it’s in front of us. Like a lot of people, I’m trying to make sense of some of the fractures that have occurred in my life. Music helps with that.”

Kellogg and his band recorded the song during a thunderstorm, with the power flickering mid-session. Unsure of whether they were still recording, the band kept playing, and that take ended up making the album, a coincidence that mirrors the song’s message of continuing to move forward in the face of difficult odds.

Listen to “High Highs, Low Lows” and see Kellogg’s upcoming tour dates below.



Stephen Kellogg tour dates:

October 19 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre*

November 21 — Boston, MA @ City Winery+

November 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Locks at Sona+

November 24 — New York, NY @ City Winery+

November 29 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Elizabeth Hotel

November 30 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Friends HC’s

December 1 — Boulder, CO @ eTown Hall~

December 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bluebird Cafe

December 5 — Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse+

December 6 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery+

December 8 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ CSPS+

December 9 — Des Moines, IA @ Flying Mango+

December 10 — Des Moines, IA @ Flying Mango+

December 13 — Evanston, IL @ SPACE+

December 14 — Orion Charter Township, MI @ 20 Front Street+

December 16 — Rochester, NY @ Abilene+

December 15 — Spring Lake, MI @ Seven Steps Up+

December 26 — Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square+

December 27 — Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club+

December 28 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage+

December 29 — Fairfield, CT @ Fairfield Theatre (Stage One)+

March 20 — Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club^

March 21 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark^

March 23 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club^

March 26 — Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door^

March 27 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

April 6 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^

April 19 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair^

April 20 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall^

*appearing with Barefoot Truth

+with support from Taylor Carson

~with support from Dave Tamkin

^Spring 2019 full-band tour

