Van Morrison has announced plans for his 40th studio album, The Prophet Speaks. The record is set to drop December 7. Channeling his R&B and jazz roots, Morrison covers standards from artists like John Lee Hooker and Sam Cooke. The album also includes six original songs.

“It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning,” Morrison said. “Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

Find the album’s entire track listing below.

Gonna Send You Back To Where I Got You From (Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Leona Blackman) Dimples (John Lee Hooker, James Bracken) Got to Go Where The Love Is (Van Morrison) Laughin’ and Clownin’ (Sam Cooke) 5 am Greenwich Mean Time (Van Morrison) Gotta Get You Off My Mind (Solomon Burke, Delores Burke, Josephine Burke Moore) Teardrops (J.D. Harris) I Love The Life I Live (Willie Dixon) Worried Blues / Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (J.D. Harris) Ain’t Gonna Moan No More (Van Morrison) Love Is A Five Letter Word (Gene Barge) Love Is Hard Work (Van Morrison) Spirit Will Provide (Van Morrison) The Prophet Speaks (Van Morrison)

