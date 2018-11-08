Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll has announced the release of his forthcoming album What It Is. Set to drop February 15, the album breaks Carll’s near two-year silence.

What It Is follows his 2016 album Lovers and Leavers. The album’s topics include love, loss, the ever changing state of relationships and the tense atmosphere surrounding our nation’s political system.

Matraca Berg, Adam Landry, Lolo, Charlie Mars and Allison Moorer are among the album’s collaborators.

Following the announcement, Carll released the album’s debut single “None’ya” and a series of headlining tour dates.

Listen to “None’ya” and see Carll’s upcoming tour dates below.

Hayes Carll 2019 Tour Dates

January 5 – Steamboat Springs, CO – The Music Fest

February 15 – Houston, TX – Continental Club

February 16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

February 21 – Austin, TX – Continental Club

February 23 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

February 27 – Denton, TX – Dan’s SilverLeaf

February 28 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

March 1 – Fort Worth, TX – Magnolia Motor Lounge

March 28 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

March 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center

March 30 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

March 31 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

April 1 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

April 3 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

April 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

April 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

April 6 – Washington D.C. – City Winery

April 9 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

April 10 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

April 11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

April 25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

April 27 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

April 28-29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

April 30 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 2 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

May 4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

May 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

