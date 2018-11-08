Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll has announced the release of his forthcoming album What It Is. Set to drop February 15, the album breaks Carll’s near two-year silence.
What It Is follows his 2016 album Lovers and Leavers. The album’s topics include love, loss, the ever changing state of relationships and the tense atmosphere surrounding our nation’s political system.
Matraca Berg, Adam Landry, Lolo, Charlie Mars and Allison Moorer are among the album’s collaborators.
Following the announcement, Carll released the album’s debut single “None’ya” and a series of headlining tour dates.
Listen to “None’ya” and see Carll’s upcoming tour dates below.
Hayes Carll 2019 Tour Dates
January 5 – Steamboat Springs, CO – The Music Fest
February 15 – Houston, TX – Continental Club
February 16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
February 21 – Austin, TX – Continental Club
February 23 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
February 27 – Denton, TX – Dan’s SilverLeaf
February 28 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
March 1 – Fort Worth, TX – Magnolia Motor Lounge
March 28 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
March 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center
March 30 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
March 31 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
April 1 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club
April 3 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
April 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
April 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
April 6 – Washington D.C. – City Winery
April 9 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
April 10 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
April 11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
April 25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
April 27 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
April 28-29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
April 30 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 2 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
May 4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
May 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom