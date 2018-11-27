After embarking on a North American tour earlier this year and releasing a highly-anticipated memoir LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc, Jeff Tweedy will once again set out on a series of headlining tour dates at the beginning of 2019.

The announcement comes as the Chicago artist is poised to release his new solo effort WARM this Friday. You can read our review here.

Watch the video for “I Know What It’s Like” and find his upcoming tour dates below.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

February 27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

February 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson Theater

March 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 4 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

March 7 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

March 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre

March 9 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

March 11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

March 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse

March 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre

March 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

March 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

April 12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

April 13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

