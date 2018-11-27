After embarking on a North American tour earlier this year and releasing a highly-anticipated memoir LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc, Jeff Tweedy will once again set out on a series of headlining tour dates at the beginning of 2019.
The announcement comes as the Chicago artist is poised to release his new solo effort WARM this Friday. You can read our review here.
Watch the video for “I Know What It’s Like” and find his upcoming tour dates below.
Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates
February 27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
February 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson Theater
March 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
March 4 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
March 7 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center
March 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre
March 9 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
March 11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre
March 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse
March 17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre
March 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
March 20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
March 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
April 12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts
April 13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival