At Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves took home one of the show’s highest honors, winning Album of the Year for her most recent LP, Golden Hour. That marks Musgraves’ first win for Album of the Year, and her fourth overall CMA trophy.

Other winners include Chris Stapleton (Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year), Brothers Osborne (Duo of the Year), Luke Combs (New Artist of the Year) and Keith Urban (Entertainer of the Year).

The 52nd annual CMA Awards took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley served as hosts. Performers included Musgraves, Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, and Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris with Mavis Staples.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Album of the Year: Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian)

New Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Song of the Year: “Broken Halos” (Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson)

Single of the Year: “Broken Halos” (Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb; engineer: Vance Powell)

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Musical Event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy)

Related