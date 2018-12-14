We’re in the thick of holiday music season, but that doesn’t mean you have to listen to traditional holiday fare to get in the spirit. Case in point: singer-songwriter Cary Brothers has recorded his own take on the classic John Denver tune “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” a decision he attributes to the season’s emphasis on family and togetherness.

“To me, December is about home — the journey back to Nashville at Christmas where I’m surrounded by family and old friends and memories of childhood,” Brothers says. “I grew up with this old John Denver song all around me, so it seemed like the perfect way to express the warmth of pulling up to my family home at the holidays.”

Brothers’ most recent release is this year’s Bruises. Listen to his cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” below.



