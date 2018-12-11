On February 8, Cass McCombs will release Tip Of The Sphere, his ninth full-length album and the follow-up to 2016’s Mangy Love.

McCombs recorded Tip Of The Sphere at Shahzad Ismaily’s Brooklyn studio Figure 8. Sam Evian engineered the LP, with Dan Horne co-producing and playing bass and Frank LoCrasto playing piano and organ. McCombs has already released a first single for the project, titled “Sleeping Volcanoes.”

Now, McCombs has shared another taste of Tip Of The Sphere via “Estrella,” a richly layered folk rocker with trippy lyrics and droning melodies. “Estrella” pays homage to Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, who passed away in late 2016 and was the recent subject of a bizarre conspiracy alleging he faked his own death.

Listen to “Estrella” and see McCombs’ recently announced upcoming tour dates below.

Cass McCombs tour dates:

Mon. March 4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Tue. March 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

Thu. March 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

Fri. March 8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Sat. March 9 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Mon. March 11 – Toronto, ON @ The Horsehoe *

Tue. March 12 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland *

Thu. March 14 – Nashville, TN @ The Exit-In *

Fri. March 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi *

Sat. March 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

Sun. March 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The BackRoom at Collectivo *

Mon. March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Wed. March 20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Sat. March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Mon. March 25 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James

Tue. March 26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Wed. March 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Fri. March 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Thu. April 4 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s

Fri. April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

* = with Sam Evian

