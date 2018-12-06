Congratulations to all of our January/February 2019 winners! Click here to enter the March/April 2019 contest.

1st Place

“Evangeline”

by Jeremy Dion

Lafayette, CO

An ocean town

The kind where you’re known around

And everyone heard

What your sister said last night

In the days before

I was standing outside your door

Hoping there’s way

To make this turn out right

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline

Those tales we’d tell

Standing ‘round by the wishing well

With one more penny

Then it’s all just riding on the dime

Soft and low

How I loved it when you told me so

But words don’t matter

When you’re running short on time

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline

All the people in their places

They pass the time with honest faces

The morning bird

Had me hanging on to every word

But not a tear before she flew away

We loved the same

But that picture never found a frame

Now I’m aching baby

And begging you to stay

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline

2nd Place

“I Never Wanted This Song”

by Joe Colavito

Ringwood, NJ

Patricia said we’re not forever,

We’re just like the stars in the sky,

We pretend there’s always tomorrow,

But we’re always saying goodbye.

Now I close my eyes and remember,

I see pictures that ran through my mind,

I wanted to tell her I loved her

With words that I never could find,

I was just chasing the music,

But why did it take me so long,

I only wanted Patricia,

I never wanted this song.

Sometimes she pretended to listen,

Sometimes she led me on,

I didn’t care where we were going,

As long as she took me along,

She brought me the light every morning,

She brought me the stars every night,

When she smiled I knew she was with me,

When she smiled it made everything right.

Patricia said we’re not forever,

We’re just like the stars in the sky,

We pretend there’s always tomorrow,

But we’re always saying goodbye.

She stepped away from the shadows,

She had to get out of the cold,

But she couldn’t wait there forever,

She said we’re too young to grow old,

When I couldn’t see it was over,

When there was no time for goodbye,

I just kept turning the pages,

I just kept closing my eyes.

Closing my eyes to remember,

The pictures that ran through my mind,

I wanted to tell her I loved her,

With words that I never could find,

I was just chasing the music,

But why did it take me so long,

I only wanted Patricia,

I never wanted this song.

Patricia said we’re not forever,

We’re just like the stars in the sky,

We pretend there’s always tomorrow,

But we’re always saying goodbye.

3rd Place

“Good Morning Sunday”

by Adam Scott-Wakefield

Nashville, TN

I wish I could say I had some profound revelation

And through sheer force of will took control of my soul’s destination

But I just tripped over the dog and the bottle fell from my hand

Now it’s in pieces, on the floor, so here I am

Good morning Sunday man, it’s sure been a while.

This time last week I was sleeping it off on the bathroom tile

I forgot how your sun felt on my face

And the sound of the birds in the choir

Good morning Sunday I know it’s been a while

It’s Past time, that old, triple O, got some new strings

I should stop by ma’s place and see if she needs anything

I could call up my old boss, see if he’s got some work for me

And maybe I’ll see you again, same place, same time, next week

Good morning Sunday man, it’s sure been a while.

This time last week I was sleeping it off on the bathroom tile

I forgot how your sun felt on my face

And the sound of the birds in the choir

Good morning Sunday I know it’s been a while

4th Place (tie)

“Horses”

by Eric Garcia

Miami, FL

My old man’s got horses.

Tiny horses running through his veins.

They give him no choices.

They just wanna run for days.

But, his race is over.

He can’t even win, place, or show.

He hates them damn horses.

Too fast for him to let go.

Got nuthin to live for,

Except seein Mamma at Heaven’s door.

Worked so hard, but now he’s poor.

Broken body, broken time, broken dreams,

Them horses whine.

They say, “If wishes were horses…”

Well then, “…beggars would ride.”

My pop ain’t no beggar.

He asks real nice to die.

Some folks they get lucky.

Ghosts float lighter with no pride.

Them folks don’t have horses

Keepin my Mamma from their side.

Raindrops at his window.

Ghosts tap dance, don’t you know.

Wheelchairs and old stories,

They feed the horses, feed the foal.

They keep grass green inside his soul.

In ’66 he sold her

The powder blue Ford of her dreams.

Damn sure it was a Mustang

Four-speed Fastback made my Mamma scream.

See, the Devil, he’s funny.

He’ll let a joke sit for years.

Turned love into horses.

Love stories into lonely fears.

I’d take my switchblade and

Dig the memory from my eyes.

But still I’d hear them horses.

Running all night, running free.

That jockey Devil laughs at me.

So, I’ll tend to his horses.

Till his hard soul breaks their legs.

They hate it when I come over

And kiss my old man on his head.

I don’t know how much more time

Or races he’s got left to run.

I wouldn’t bet on his horses.

But you can bet I’m one proud son.

They don’t build them no tougher

Or even make that model no more.

Soon, he’ll ride them horses.

Right to Mama’s house, you know.

Blowin right through Heaven’s door.

Smilin all the way for sure.

Ride on, Daddy! Go, go, go!

4th Place (tie)

“Stars and Satellites”

by Nitanee Paris

Malibu, CA

Green flash on the oceans waves

Slow motion makes the colors fade

The wind will wash our whispered words away

We said all there is to say

Now all that’s left are cosmic rays

And secrets that explode and radiate

Hush now be quiet now

Silence is a welcome sound

By the dawn

By the dawn, oh

I’ll be gone

I’ll be gone, far

I always belonged to the sky

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

When your eyes are looking up at night

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

See flashes of me passing by

Like stars and satellites

Like stars and satellites

Drifting now through space and time

Far beyond the starting line

A billion years and still I shine, I shine

Hush now be quiet now

Silence is a welcome sound

By the dawn

By the dawn, oh

I’ll be gone

I’ll be gone, far

I always belonged to the sky

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

When your eyes are looking up at night

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

See flashes of me passing by

Like stars and satellites

Like stars and satellites

Honorable Mention

“Steady”

by Bridget Appicello

Washington, PA

“Band of Brothers”

by Grant Samuels

South Yunderup, Australia

“Love Is the Holy Grail”

by Siobhan O’Brien

Alexandria, VA

“Wrong Star”

Eric Jones

New York, NY

“Hope Is On The Highway”

Kimberly McCoy

Coram, MT

“Come Again Another Day”

Faith Senie

Charlestown, NH

“Dandelion Wine”

Sandra DeVault

Chester, MD

“Midnight Memory”

Tyler Shafer

Norman, OK

“God Gave Her Boys”

James Lake

Winfield, IL

“Whippoorwill”

Kayla Zoltak

Chippewa Falls, WI

