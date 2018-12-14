One of 2019’s more anticipated releases in the borderless world of country music is the debut offering from Lauren Jenkins called No Saint.

A native of Texas who grew up in the Carolinas, Jenkins has been road-dogging her music since her mid-teens. In 2014, she signed to Big Machine Records, released an EP called The Nashville Sessions a few years later, and since then has been fine-tuning her proper debut.

Today, Jenkins unveiled the video for the album’s title track, a tune she co-wrote with Ingrid Andress.

“It took all night and a few bottles of wine, but there was this incredible feeling of closure as the sun came up and the song was finished,” Jenkins said of the writing process. “I was exhausted from staying up all night writing, crying and laughing, but I also felt a sense of peace because I just said everything I needed to say … I think at the end of the day, we are all a little damaged, a little broken — and we all make mistakes. I wrote ‘No Saint’ to shed light on the darkness and to remind myself that it’s okay that I’m not perfect.”

No Saint will be released on March 15. Watch the video below.

