In late November, Nashville’s Republican Hair released the new track “Chaotic Good,” three minutes of gloriously irreverent post-punk with hints of melodic power-pop and heady new wave. Now, Republican Hair — the project of songwriter Luke Dick — has shared an appropriately colorful new clip for the song, premiering below.

“Sometimes I dig around in my head and there’s Jungian archetypes being seduced by witchy women in there,” Dick says. “And sometimes there’s nothing but cotton candy and credit card bills. So we made a video.”

Outside his work with Republican Hair, Dick is known as an in-demand songwriter for artists like Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church and many others. An artist with myriad interests, Dick, also a former philosophy professor, will soon release a feature-length documentary film, Red Dog, about his life with his mother in Oklahoma City. Official release details for the film are still forthcoming.

Watch the video for “Chaotic Good” below.

