Ten years since releasing its sophomore album Consolers Of The Lonely, rock supergroup the Raconteurs has returned with two new songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone.” The new songs were released as a digital 7″ single via the band’s label, Third Man Records, and are slated to appear on an as-yet-unannounced new album, which should release sometime in 2019.

“Sunday Driver” is a classic Raconteurs arrangement — elastic bass, crunchy power chords, psychedelic backing vocals — with Jack White singing lead. The track is accompanied by a video directed by Steven Sebring. Gritty b-side “Now That You’re Gone” is the bluesier of the two tracks and features a clip directed by Dikayl Rimmasch.

Comprising White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, the Raconteurs first made its debut as a band with 2006’s Broken Boy Soldiers. Consolers Of The Lonely will be reissued on vinyl for Third Man Records Vault subscribers alongside a physical copy of “Sunday Driver” / “Now That You’re Gone.”

Watch the official videos for “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” below.





