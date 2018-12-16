Just about every songwriter worth their salt has collaborated with other writers during their career. But it’s doubtful that anyone has ever cultivated a list of co-writers as eclectic as the late, great Warren Zevon. We’re talking novelists (Carl Hiassen), gonzo journalists (Hunter Thompson), even mercenaries (David Lindell). And, in the case of “Hit Somebody (The Hockey Song)”, sportswriter Mitch Albom helped Zevon on this wonder of tragicomic storytelling.

On his website, Albom explains the origins of the song. “This song came about when my friend Warren Zevon and I were talking one day,” Albom writes. “He said, ‘You know, I’d like to do a sports song that nobody has done before.’ And I said, ‘Hockey’ And he said, ‘What?’ And I said ‘I can’t think of a single hockey song.’ And he said, ‘Great! You should write me one!’” Albom began the process and the two later got together and to complete it, with Albom never thinking that the song would end up on Zevon’s 2002 album My Ride’s Here.

Nor could Albom have imagined who would end up helping Zevon with the song: most of David Letterman’s Late Show band, including Paul Shaffer on organ, with Dave himself belting out the refrain of “Hit somebody!” throughout the proceedings. The song tells the story of Buddy, a would-be hockey star who, unfortunately, isn’t able to master the glamorous aspects of the game. But he does prove useful on the ice: “Buddy’s real talent was beating people up.”

Ironically, Buddy’s only way to reach the big-time is to embrace his pugnacious side. “There’s always room on our team for a goon,” a scout tells him. The chorus lays out his dilemma: “There were Swedes to the left of him, Russians to the right/A Czech at the blue line looking for a fight/Brains over brawn that might work for you/But what’s a Canadian farm boy to do?”

Buddy’s career progresses, full of “blood on the ice” and many minutes in the penalty box. But still he yearns for something more: “He never lost a fight on his icy patrol/But deep inside, Buddy dreamed of a goal.” It all comes down to the final game of his career: as Buddy squares off with a Finnish player from the opposing team, “Thirty seconds left, the puck took a roll/And suddenly Buddy had a shot on goal.”

This being Zevon, a completely happy ending couldn’t possibly be in the cards. Buddy blasts away (“Twenty years of waiting went into that shot”), and, as he uncorks, so does the Finn, dropping him to the ice. “The big man crumbled, but he felt all right,” Zevon sings, his voice sympathizing with the hero. “Cause the last thing he saw was the flashing red light.” And then the kicker, which leaves Buddy’s ultimate fate in doubt: “He saw that heavenly light.”

You don’t have to be a hockey fan to appreciate the cleverness with which Zevon and Albom lay out the tale (although it probably doesn’t hurt.) “Hit Somebody (The Hockey Song)” is relatable to anyone who has ever dreamed of glory but is instead forced to do the grunt work. After all, that moment in the spotlight, however fleeting, is always appreciated more by somebody who really has to fight for it.

