Earlier this year, Anderson East released Encore, the critically acclaimed follow-up to his major label debut album Delilah. The Dave Cobb-produced album found East building upon the blue-eyed soul of his debut with gritty rock, blues and roots influences.

One of the album’s most affecting tracks is “This Too Shall Last,” a soulful ode to making love last in the face of difficult odds. East just shared a stripped down performance clip of “This Too Shall Last,” trading the laid-back soul of the studio track for a slower, more emotive arrangement anchored by acoustic piano, four-part backing vocals and a string section.

“This is one of the songs off the record that I am most proud of and I’m thankful to have been at a place in my life where I felt like it came from a sincere and honest place,” East says. “I’m thankful I get to relive that emotion and past every time I sing it, and that it now can exist out in the world with this arrangement and collection of amazing musicians is thrilling and beautiful, in my opinion.”

Watch the video for “This Too Shall Last” below.

Related