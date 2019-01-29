One of the more exciting new releases of 2019 so far is Better Oblivion Community Center, the surprise, self-titled debut album from Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers. Just days after releasing the album, the newly formed duo has shared a video for one of the LP’s standout tracks, “Dylan Thomas.”

The track is named for the famed Welsh poet, taking the first line of the first verse, “It was quite early one morning,” from the title of one of Thomas’ best-loved books and referencing the poet’s death in the pre-chorus. The new video, directed by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, shows Oberst and Bridges participating in a series of unusual rituals that wouldn’t look out of place in a David Lynch film.

In addition to sharing the “Dylan Thomas” video, Better Oblivion Community Center announced upcoming tour dates. The duo will kick off a headlining tour on March 8 in Tuscon, AZ and wrap up in the UK in May.

Watch the video for “Dylan Thomas” and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Better Oblivion Community Center tour dates:

3/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #

3/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse #

3/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

3/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

3/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

3/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

3/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s #

3/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro #

3/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird # *

3/21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown # *

3/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # *

3/23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # *

3/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom # *

3/26 – Pittsuburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls # *

3/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # *

3/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # *

3/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # *

3/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater # *

4/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # . *

4/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat # *

4/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle # *

4/05 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # *

4/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West # *

4/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East # *

4/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk # *

4/10 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Lounge # *

4/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf # *

4/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent # *

4/29 – Helsinki, Finland @The House of Culture

5/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockerfeller

5/02 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

5/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

5/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

5/06 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

5/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

5/08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

5/10 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy Bristol

5/11 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

5/12 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

# – support from Christian Lee Hutson

* – support from Lala Lala

Related