HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (January 22, 2019)—Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today unveiled the first in a new generation of American-made acoustic guitars – available for purchase beginning this week at dealers and on Fender.com. Dubbed the American Acoustasonic Series Telecaster, this powerful guitar embodies the spirit of purposeful innovation that Fender was built on. From acoustic shape-shifting to bold electric tones, the Acoustasonic Telecaster guitar is acoustic, electric and everything in between – unlocking diverse sonic expression from the studio to the stage. Handcrafted in Corona, California, at the same factory where Fender’s iconic electric instruments are made, the Acoustasonic Telecaster represents the next era in Fender craftsmanship and innovation – designed for fearless artists who want an inspiring instrument with a diverse set of sounds and Fender’s signature feel.

On stage, acoustic guitars have several qualities that draw audiences in. To avoid multiple instrument changes, artists often have to choose one guitar per song or use back-up guitarists to layer different parts. The Acoustasonic Telecaster eliminates many of the challenges associated with playing an acoustic guitar live by cutting out feedback and making it easy to access electric and acoustic tones without switching instruments.

“Three years ago, we set out to create a truly innovative acoustic guitar,” said Billy Martinez, Fender VP Category Manager, Acoustic and Squier Divisions. “This allowed us to create an entirely new instrument that blurs the lines between acoustic and electric guitars, giving artists multiple acoustic body shape and wood tones, as well as great electric tones, at their fingertips. The result is an amazing acoustic guitar that melds the best of both the analog and digital worlds.”

Elegantly simple, the Acoustasonic Telecaster was designed to inspire – mixing future technology with organic acoustic feel and Fender electric playability. The body features an integrated forearm contour and our patent-pending Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS), which delivers a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics. A smooth-playing mahogany neck and open-pore satin finish make this cutting-edge guitar comfortable and easy to play.

“Our objective was to develop an acoustic guitar for contemporary artists,” said Andy Mooney, Fender CEO. “The end result of our three-year R&D exploration met all these criteria and exceeded our most optimistic expectations with the launch of the American Acoustasonic Series.”

“If the American Acoustasonic were a car, it would be a high-performance SUV,” he added. “It is not just a state-of-the-art acoustic guitar that sounds great on stage – it’s a state-of-the-art electric guitar that sounds great on stage. That’s a challenge Fender was proud to take on.”

The $1,999.99 Acoustasonic Telecaster is powered by the Fender and Fishman®-designed Acoustic Engine – a proprietary blend of classic analog and future technologies that optimizes the guitar’s natural sound, and then modifies the resonance to deliver a curated collection of voices. These acoustic and electric voices can be played solo or blended via the Mod Knob to create new sounds. They can also be used simultaneously, courtesy of the Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless™ magnetic pickup.

The Acoustasonic series will provide artists with an unparalleled sonic palette that helps them conveniently and affordably explore countless guitar tones and creative expression like never before.

“We are proud to have an American-made acoustic guitar of this caliber coming from our world class factory in Corona, California. This will pave the way for future growth of Fender Acoustics as we continue to push the boundaries of true sonic innovation,” added Martinez.

Highlights include:

· Acoustic Body

o The fully hollow Telecaster-inspired body is naturally loud and resonant with plenty of projection, meaning the guitar sounds as great on your lap as it does live on stage.

· Acoustic Engine

o The Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine powers the Acoustasonic Telecaster and delivers a curated collection of acoustic and electric voices.

· Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless

o Designed for authentic hum-free Fender electric tone, this magnetic pickup can be played solo or blended with an acoustic voice to create new sounds.

· Mahogany Telecaster Neck

o The mahogany Telecaster neck with ebony fingerboard offers a familiar playing feel and adds warmth to the guitar’s tone.

· Fender Firsts

o The patent-pending Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS), inlaid top and modern electronics were created expressly for this instrument and designed to deliver a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics.

· Made in Corona, Calif.

o This state-of-the-art guitar is crafted in Corona, Calif., at the same factory as our iconic electric instruments.

· Unique Colors and Finishes

o The American Acoustasonic Telecaster comes in Natural, Black, Sonic Gray, Surf Green and Sunburst.

