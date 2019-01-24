**PRESS RELEASE**

(HOLLYWOOD, CA) January 24, 2019 — Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced new additions to its artist signature bass and amp offerings at Winter NAMM 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass and Fender ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition amplifier add performance-ready features and stylistic aesthetic touches from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Grammy®-winning artist Chris Stapleton.

The new Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass is based on the ‘80s Jazz Bass® Special – the model McKagan used while recording Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction – with new features inspired by the legendary bassist’s preferences, including instant “Drop D” tuning, tonal versatility from a TBXTM (Treble/Bass Expander) tone circuit and a sleek black-painted neck with pearloid block inlays and binding.

The hand-wired Fender ’62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition boasts the classic Fender ’62 Princeton amp circuit and comes enhanced with Stapleton’s favorite features and personally-chosen artful finishes: Fender Vintage “Blue” tone caps, Schumacher™ transformers, an upgraded Eminence® 12” Special Design “CS” speaker, output tube-based tremolo circuit and engraved brass plate with Chris Stapleton signature.

“There’s magic in Chris Stapleton’s take on our iconic Princeton Reverb amplifier; it’s based on a truly special, rare vintage amp, and there was a lot of fine tuning throughout the development to get it just right,” said Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products. “Chris had a very specific sound and performance he was looking for. With that said, we can’t wait to release it to the public and hear the reactions.”

“The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass is an updated take on the original bass we released with him,” Norvell added. “It’s an honor to evolve with a musician like Duff over the past two decades as he continues to set the bar for bass players in one of the world’s top touring bands.”

Product Details:

Fender ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition – $1,999.99 (Launching February 2019) The brown ’62 Princeton amp’s sensitivity and smooth organic tremolo made it a longtime studio favorite and the ideal partner for Grammy®-winning artist, Chris Stapleton. The hand-wired Fender ’62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition combines the classic 6G2 circuit with Stapleton’s favorite features and personally chosen aesthetic touches. This 12W combo features Fender Vintage “Blue” tone caps, Schumacher™ transformers, an upgraded Eminence® 12” Special Design “CS” speaker, and an output tube-biased tremolo circuit. The acoustically resonant solid pine cabinet wears rough brown textured vinyl covering, wheat grille cloth and thick dark brown leather handle, while the dark brown control panel sports dark brown “radio” knobs and the rear panel features an engraved brass plate with Chris Stapleton artwork. Includes 1-button switch for tremolo and retro-styled Filson™ Rugged Twill fabric cover.

The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass – $1,199.99 (Launching March 2019) is based on the ‘80s Jazz Bass Special he used while recording Appetite for Destruction. An evolution of his signature model, this bass adds the player-friendly features and stylistic touches that Duff demands. The black painted “Modern C”-shaped quartersawn maple neck has a “Deluxe Jazz Bass Special” headstock logo and hosts a rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, along with the number “12” at the twelfth fret. A must-have for live performance, the Hipshot® Bass Xtender allows instant drop-tuning with the flick of a lever. Duff’s signature sound comes from pairing a Fender vintage-style Precision Bass split-coil pickup with a Seymour Duncan® STKJ2B Jazz Bass single-coil bridge pickup. This thunderous tone can be shaped precisely by the Fender TBXTM (Treble/Bass Expander) tone circuit. Additional features include a Pure Vintage ‘70s bridge and, as a special touch, a Duff skull n’ crossbones neck plate. Includes deluxe gig bag.

In true tradition, the Fender’s Artist Signature Series honors popular and iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world’s greatest guitarists and bassists. For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com.

Related