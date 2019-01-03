On Wednesday night, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed its official 2019 lineup.

Headliners for the 2019 festival are Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. Other artists set to perform include Kacey Musgraves, the 1975, Janelle Monáe, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Ty Segall and White Fence, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals and Weezer.

This year’s festival takes place over the weekends of April 12 – 14 and 19 – 21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes go on sale on January 4 at 11 am PST.

Last year, Coachella made headlines with a powerful, acclaimed performance from Beyoncé, which, along with other performances from the festival, was streamed live. The Weeknd and Eminem also headlined in 2018.

See the full lineup and find ticketing information here.

