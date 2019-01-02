Martin OX2MAE Guitar

Designed for those that have fallen in love with the look of Martin’s 15 Series solid mahogany guitars, this small bodied X Series version features mahogany high-pressure laminate (HPL) top, back and sides, a herringbone applied rosette, a high performance neck and a Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified Richlite fingerboard and bridge. This guitar is road ready and built to last. List price $729

Authentic Acoustic SP® Strings

Martin’s Authentic Acoustic SP strings are engineered with the performer in mind and they will always stand up to rigorous practice and performance schedules. We start with our highest tensile-strength core wire, then tin-plate it on all six strings for added corrosion resistance; because what you don’t see matters! When coupled with our highest quality wrap wire you get consistent true tone that you can count on song after song. Available in 80/20 Bronze and 92/8 Phosphor Bronze.

Martin Authentic Acoustic SP® strings offer excellent tuning stability, corrosion resistance and great playability.

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite 90’s Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin OX2MAE guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our March/April 2019 issue.

Deadline: January 31st, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.

