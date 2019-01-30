On March 1, Texas rockers Quaker City Night Hawks will release a new album, QCNH. Ahead of QCNH‘s release, the band has shared new track “Colorado,” premiering below.

“Colorado” is a rambling, melodic track built on equal parts heartland rock and Southern swagger. A meandering guitar solo and lushly layered arrangement give the track a shimmering, psychedelic gauze that would perfectly soundtrack a long sunny drive through the desert, a setting which, incidentally, inspired the band’s David Matsler when writing the tune.

“‘Colorado’ was written while I was traveling back and forth regularly between Fort Worth, in Texas, and Durango, Colorado,” David Matsler says. “It’s made up of stories from that time, cold rolled over countless drives up and down US-550 in New Mexico.”

Listen to “Colorado” below.

