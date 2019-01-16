On April 12, Shovels and Rope will release By Blood, the duo’s fifth proper studio album. To coincide with the album announcement, Shovels and Rope also released a new song, “The Wire.”

The duo’s Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent recorded By Blood at their home studio, with Trent handling production. The pair played the majority of the instruments on the album themselves, weaving pop, rock and the occasional new wave influence into their raw style of roots rock. That sonic blend can be heard on “The Wire,” which infectiously straddles the line between folk rock and indie pop.

2019 will be a busy year for Shovels and Rope, as the pair will also release a children’s book and a concert film, the latter titled Shovels and Rope: The Movie (release dates TBD). The band will embark on an extensive string of tour dates beginning April 13.

Listen to “The Wire” and see upcoming Shovels and Rope tour dates below.



Shovels and Rope tour dates:

April 13 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

April 14 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

May 24 – Axton, VA – Rooster Walk Festival

June 15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater *

June 29 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater *

June 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium *

July 3 – Orange Beach, AL – Wharf Amphitheater *

July 5 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium *

July 6 – Simpsonville, SC – Heritage Park Amphitheatre *

July 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

July 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

July 13 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

July 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC *

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *

July 20 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights *

July 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *

July 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

July 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

July 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Fox Theatre *

July 31 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre *

August 3 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre *

November 11-14 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – All The Best Festival

