Stephen Malkmus’ first electronic album Groove Denied will be released March 15 via Matador Records. This unique project marks the artist’s first solo record without his backing band the Jicks.

Malkmus has shared a glimpse into his new endeavor with the single “Viktor Borgia.” “Yes, I was thinking things like Pete Shelley’s ‘Homosapien’, the Human League, and DIY synth music circa 1982,” he says of the tune.

The accompanying video finds the artist alone in a club engaging in an avatar dance-off. Malkmus explains, “In the New-Wave Eighties, these suburban 18-and-over dance clubs were where all the freaks would meet – a sanctuary.”

The artist credits Berlin’s world-famous nightlife for his attraction to techno. “The music can be great,” Malkmus says. “You can zone out, dance, and focus on music — or just get wasted!”

Watch the video and view upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Jan 23 – Chicago IL @ Metro *

Jan 25 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

May 1 – Toronto ON @ The Great Hall ^

May 3 – Somerville MA @ Arts At The Armory ^

May 4 – Ardmore PA @ Ardmore Music Hall ^

May 5 – Washington DC @ Union Stage ^

May 7 – Austin TX @ 3TEN ACL Live ^

May 10 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir Louge ^

May 11 – Seattle WA @ Columbia City Theater ^

May 14 – San Francisco CA @ Swedish American Hall ^

May 15 – Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room ^

May 30 – Barcelona ES @ Primavera Festival *

June 14 – Mannheim DE @ Maimarkt-Gelände *

June 19 – Paris FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique *

* denotes w/ The Jicks

^ denotes Malkmus solo

