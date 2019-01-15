On Tuesday, Strand Of Oaks announced plans to release a new album, Eraserland, on March 22. The Timothy Showalter helmed project also shared the new song “Weird Ways.”

Eraserland finds Showalter collaborating with My Morning Jacket, who serves as the album’s backing band. Showalter tapped Kevin Ratterman to produce the album, which the group recorded at Louisville, KY’s La La Land Studios. Jason Isbell also guests on Eraserland.

Along with the album announcement, Showalter released “Weird Ways” and an accompanying video comprising behind-the-scenes footage from the album’s recording sessions. The track, which clocks in at just under six minutes, blends heartland rock, emotive folk and touches of MMJ-esque psychedelia to epic effect.

Listen to “Weird Ways,” see the Eraserland track list and check out upcoming Strand Of Oaks tour dates below.



Eraserland track list:

1. “Weird Ways”

2. “Hyperspace Blues”

3. “Keys”

4. “Visions”

5. “Final Fires”

6. “Moon Landing”

7. “Ruby”

8. “Wild And Willing”

9. “Eraserland”

10. “Forever Chords”

Strand Of Oaks tour dates:

4/10 – FM Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA

4/11 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, D.C.

4/12 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

4/13 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA

4/14 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

4/16 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

4/17 – Three Links – Dallas, TX

4/19 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

4/20 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

4/22 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

4/23 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

4/25 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

4/26 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

4/27 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

4/28 – The Bartlett – Spokane, WA

5/1 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

5/2 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

5/3 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

5/4 – The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

5/6 – Beachland Tavern – Cleveland, OH

5/7 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA

5/8 – Sinclair – Boston, MA

5/9 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

5/10 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

5/24 – Privatclub – Berlin, GERMANY

5/25 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, AMSTERDAM

5/26 – TRIX – Antwerp, BELGIUM

5/27 – Omeara – London, UK

