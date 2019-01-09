The Tedeschi Trucks Band just announced Signs, a new album due out February 15 via Fantasy Records/Concord. Along with the album announcement, they shared a new string of tour dates for 2019.

Comprising 11 new tracks, Signs follows 2016’s studio release Let Me Get By and 2017’s live album Live From The Fox Oakland. The band recorded Signs at Tedeschi and Trucks’ backyard studio Swamp Raga, with Trucks and Jim Scott helming production. Guests on Signs include Warren Haynes, Doyle Bramhall II, Oliver Wood and Marc Quiñones. Signs marks the first time the band has recorded to analog tape.

To preview Signs, the band also unveiled a new tune, “Hard Case,” which premiered via NPR’s World Cafe. The track is classic Tedeschi Trucks, with Tedeschi’s soulful vocals and Trucks’ emotive guitar blending seamlessly with bright horns and a funky rhythm section.

Listen to “Hard Case” and see upcoming Tedeschi Trucks Band tour dates below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band tour dates:

1/17/19 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

1/18/19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

1/19/19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

1/22/19 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

1/23/19 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

1/25/19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

1/26/19 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

1/28/19 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

1/29/19 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

1/31/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2/1/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2/2/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2/15/19 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

2/16/19 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

2/17/19 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

2/20/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Academy of Music – Howard Gilman Opera House

2/22/19 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

2/23/19 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

2/26/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

2/28/19 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

3/1/19 – Augusta, GA – William B. Bell Auditorium

3/2/19 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/2/19 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

4/4/19 – Eindhoven, NL – Muziekgebouw

4/5/19 – Winterbach, DE- Salierhalle Winterbach

4/7/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

4/8/19 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

4/10/19 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

4/11/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

4/12/19 – Randers, DK – Vaerket

4/14/19 – Bochum, DE – Rurhcongress

4/15/19 – Hamburg, DE – Mehr! Theater

4/17/19 – Milan, IT – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

4/18/19 – Trieste, IT – Politeama Rossetti

4/20/19 – Zurich, CH – Theater 11

4/23/19 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

4/24/19 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

4/26/19 – London, UK – The London Palladium

4/27/19 – London, UK – The London Palladium

5/10/19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

5/11/19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

5/12/19 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

5/14/19 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center

5/16/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

5/17/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

5/18/19 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

5/21/19 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium of Sacramento

5/23/19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater of Seattle

5/24/19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater of Seattle

5/25/19 – Salem, OR – LB Day Comcast Amphitheatre

6/28/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *

6/29/19 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater *

6/30/19 – St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium *

7/03/19 – Orange Beach, AL – Wharf Amphitheater *

7/05/19 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium *

7/06/19 – Simpsonville, SC – Heritage Park Amphitheater *

7/07/19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

7/09/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7/13/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

7/14/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

7/16/19 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC *

7/19/19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *

7/20/19 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights *

7/23/19 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

7/24/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *

7/26/19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks *

7/27/19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks *

7/30/19 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre *

7/31/19 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

8/02/19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

8/03/19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

* 5th Annual Wheels of Soul tour with Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope (Additional dates to be announced)

