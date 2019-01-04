On January 18, the Steel Woods will release a new album, Old News. The Nashville-based Southern rock band recorded the album, which follows Straw In The Wind, in Nashville and Asheville, NC, with principal members Wes Bayliss and Jason Cope helming songwriting duties.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared a new song, “All Of These Years.” The track uses the band’s classic Southern rock influences, like crunchy power chords and a stomping beat, to craft an anthem for down-on-their-luck folks trying to make it another day.

“This song to me personally is somewhat of a blue collar battle cry of a guy overcoming life struggles and personal demons,” Cope says. “Blood meaning passion, sweat meaning work, and blues meaning dealing with difficult times.”

Listen to “All Of These Years” below.

