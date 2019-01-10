On Thursday, Trapper Schoepp released the video for “What You Do To Her,” the latest track from his upcoming album Primetime Illusion.

The animated video addresses the pressing topic of sexual assault in modern society. With vocals from Nicole Atkins, “What You Do To Her” serves as a plea for cultural awareness through Schoepp’s story-telling lyrics and unique visuals from Milwaukee-based animator Casey Hoaglund.

“Too many women feel like they can’t report sexual violence because our society has, historically, failed them,” Hoaglund says in a press release. “The video is meant to empower survivors. It is to let them know they’re not alone and the community knows that what has happened to them is wrong.”

Primetime Illusion will be released January 25 via Xtra Mile Recordings. It was produced by Patrick Sansone (Wilco, Robyn Hitchcock) in Milwaukee.

Watch the video and check out the upcoming tour dates below.

Trapper Schoepp tour dates:

JANUARY

25 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout *

26 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry *

FEBRUARY

1 – Fond Du Lac, WI – Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts *

2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee *

8 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel *

18 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

28 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

MARCH

1 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre

2 – Southampton, UK – 1865

6 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

7 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

8 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

9 – Leicester, UK – 02 Academy

13 – Berlin, DE – SO 36

14 – Kiel, DE – Orange Club

15 – Erfurt, DE – Kalif Storch

16 – Prague, CZ – Futurum

17 – Nurnberg, DE – Der Hirsch

19 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

20 – Wien, AU – Arena Wien

21 – Munich, DE – Strom

22 – Bern, SUI – Bierhubeli

23 – Zurich, SUI – Dynamo

26 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

27 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

28 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

29 – Cologne, DE – Stollwerk

30 – Antwerp, BE – Kavka

APRIL

3 – Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House

4 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Riverside

5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

6 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

10 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

11 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

ALL DATES w/SKINNY LISTER EXCEPT *

