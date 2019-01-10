On Thursday, Trapper Schoepp released the video for “What You Do To Her,” the latest track from his upcoming album Primetime Illusion.
The animated video addresses the pressing topic of sexual assault in modern society. With vocals from Nicole Atkins, “What You Do To Her” serves as a plea for cultural awareness through Schoepp’s story-telling lyrics and unique visuals from Milwaukee-based animator Casey Hoaglund.
“Too many women feel like they can’t report sexual violence because our society has, historically, failed them,” Hoaglund says in a press release. “The video is meant to empower survivors. It is to let them know they’re not alone and the community knows that what has happened to them is wrong.”
Primetime Illusion will be released January 25 via Xtra Mile Recordings. It was produced by Patrick Sansone (Wilco, Robyn Hitchcock) in Milwaukee.
Watch the video and check out the upcoming tour dates below.
Trapper Schoepp tour dates:
JANUARY
25 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout *
26 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry *
FEBRUARY
1 – Fond Du Lac, WI – Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts *
2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee *
8 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel *
18 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
28 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
MARCH
1 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre
2 – Southampton, UK – 1865
6 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece
7 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s
8 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club
9 – Leicester, UK – 02 Academy
13 – Berlin, DE – SO 36
14 – Kiel, DE – Orange Club
15 – Erfurt, DE – Kalif Storch
16 – Prague, CZ – Futurum
17 – Nurnberg, DE – Der Hirsch
19 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
20 – Wien, AU – Arena Wien
21 – Munich, DE – Strom
22 – Bern, SUI – Bierhubeli
23 – Zurich, SUI – Dynamo
26 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie
27 – Rouen, FR – Le 106
28 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
29 – Cologne, DE – Stollwerk
30 – Antwerp, BE – Kavka
APRIL
3 – Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House
4 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Riverside
5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
6 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy
10 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
11 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
ALL DATES w/SKINNY LISTER EXCEPT *