On February 22, Texas cowpunk outfit Vandoliers will release its new album Forever via Bloodshot Records. The album follows the band’s 2017 sophomore release The Native and marks its first release with Bloodshot.

Ahead of Forever‘s release, the band has shared the new song “Cigarettes In The Rain.” The plaintive new track, which vocalist/guitarist Joshua Fleming describes as “a story of a man with his back against the wall, stuck with a problem and no solution,” showcases Fleming’s soulful growl and the band’s knack for building big, anthemic arrangements.

“Simple moments seem to bring the most inspiration, even if it’s just smoking outside while it’s raining,” Fleming says. “I was out in Nashville with my friend John Pedigo and his buddy Arlis Albritton, having a home-cooked dinner and drinking beers. We are all songwriters so at some point that night we started writing together. I think we wrote three songs that night. I was outside for a smoke break and Arlis was cracking jokes about how futile it is to smoke when it’s storming outside, and the song just fell out of all of us. It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve had a part in writing and I love it when things fit together perfectly.”

Listen to “Cigarettes In The Rain” and see upcoming Vandoliers tour dates below.

Upcoming Vandoliers tour dates:

2/22/19: Granada Theatre in Dallas Texas

2/23/19: Blue Note in Oklahoma City, OK

2/28/19: White Water Tavern in Little Rock, Ark

3/1/19: Growlers in Memphis, Tenn

3/2/19: Basement in Nashville, Tenn

3/3/19: Nightshop in Bloomington, IL

3/5/19: Northside Yacht Club in Cincinnati, OH

3/6/19: Melody Inn in Indianpolis, Indiana

3/7/19: Law Office Pub in Yorkville, IL

3/8/19: Hideout in Chicago, IL

3/9/19: Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, MO

