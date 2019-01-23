From The Press Release:

VOX Amplification has announced two new additions to their growing product line: the VX50 GTV and the VX15 GT.

The VX50 GTV and VX15 GT are the latest amps in the VX Series, which feature VOX’s Proprietary Virtual Element Technology, yielding their most accurate and realistic amp models to date. Included in these new VX amplifiers is a lifelike recreation of the classic AC30, as well as a variety of the most coveted tube and boutique amp models. The new amps also include a well-rounded selection of eight effects: four types of modulation and delay/reverb adding a final, glowing touch to the guitar’s overall tone. Built for the home or stage, both units are designed with an internal structure crafted for excellent acoustic and low-frequency response. The VX50 GTV is equipped with NuTube; KORG’s state-of-the-art technology that delivers the feeling and tone of a classic vacuum tube amp.

“VOX has been developing and employing class-leading amp modeling for nearly 20 years. The new additions to the VX Series showcase the sophistication of their latest modeling and amplifier technology,” says Brian Piccolo, Director of Guitar Brands at KORG USA, Inc. “When you plug into one of these new amps, you get the full experience of playing through your favorite tube amp in a lightweight, portable package.”

The VX50 GTV and VX15 GT will be available in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.voxamps.com.

