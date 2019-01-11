In October 2018, Todd Snider decamped at John Carter Cash’s Cash Cabin Studio, a move inspired by two earlier stints at the studio with his band Hard Working Americans. It was there that he recorded Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, a new album due out February March 15.
To announce the album, Snider has shared the new song “Just Like Overnight” and an accompanying video. “Just Like Overnight” is a return to Snider’s folk roots, trading the rowdy rock of his recent work for spare acoustic guitar and a vulnerable vocal performance. Jason Isbell guests on “Just Like Overnight,” lending harmony vocals on the track’s choruses.
The video, shot in a lo-fi style that complements the track’s simplicity, shows behind-the-scenes footage of Cash Cabin Studio and of Snider writing and recording what would become Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3.
Listen to “Just Like Overnight” and see Snider’s upcoming tour dates below.
Todd Snider tour dates:
Wed Jan 30 –– Key West, FL –– Mile 0 Fest
Wed Feb 13 –– Bloomington, IL –– The Castle Theatre
Thurs Feb 14 –– Columbia, MO –– The Blue Note
Fri Feb 15 –– Omaha, NE –– Scottish Rite Hall
Sat Feb 16 –– Oklahoma City, OK –– Tower Theatre
Sun Feb 17 –– Little Rock, AK –– Oxford American
Wed Mar 13 –– New York, NY –– The Gramercy Theatre
Thurs Mar 14 –– Ardmore, PA –– Ardmore Music Hall
Fri Mar 15 –– Cambridge, MA –– The Sinclair
Sun Mar 17 –– Hartford, CT –– Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Mon Mar 18 –– Alexandria, VA –– The Birchmere
Tue Mar 19 –– Rocky Mount, VA –– Harvester Performance Center
Wed Mar 20 –– Hopewell, VA –– The Beacon Theatre
Fri Mar 22 –– Raleigh, NC –– Lincoln Theatre
Sat Mar 23 –– Winston Salem, NC –– The Ramkat
Sun Mar 24 –– Asheville, NC –– The Orange Peel
Sat Apr 6 –– Stateline, NV –– Montbleu Resort & Casino
Wed Apr 10 –– Columbus, OH –– JoAnn Davidson Theatre
Thurs Apr 11 –– Chicago, IL –– Park West
Fri Apr 12 –– St. Paul, MN –– Fitzgerald Theatre
Sat Apr 13 –– Milwaukee, WI –– Tumer Hall Ballroom
Mon Apr 15 –– Ann Arbor, MI –– The Ark
Tues Apr 16 –– Grand Rapids, MI –– Wealthy Theatre
Wed Apr 17 –– Cleveland, OH –– Music Box Supper Club
Thurs Apr 18 –– Indianapolis, IN –– The Vogue
Sat Apr 20 –– Nashville, TN –– Ryman Auditorium
Tues Apr 23 –– St. Louis, MO –– Sheldon Ballroom
Thurs Apr 25 –– Fairfield, IA –– Fairfield Arts & Convention Center
Fri Apr 26 –– Des Moines, IA –– Wooly’s
Sat Apr 27 –– La Crosse, WI –– Cavalier Theater
Sun Apr 28 –– Davenport, IA –– The Redstone Room
Tues Apr 30 –– Cincinnati, OH –– 20th Century Theater
Thurs May 2 –– Charlottesville, VA –– Jefferson Theater
Fri May 3 –– Pittsburgh, PA –– The Rex
Sat May 4 –– Annapolis, MD –– Rams Head On Stage
Thu May 16 –– Austin, TX –– Paramount Theatre
Fri May 17 –– Helotes, TX –– Floore’s Country Store
Sat May 18 –– Dallas, TX –– The Kessler Theater
Sun May 19 –– Houston, TX –– The Heights Theater
Fri July 26 –– Newport, RI –– Newport Music Festival