In October 2018, Todd Snider decamped at John Carter Cash’s Cash Cabin Studio, a move inspired by two earlier stints at the studio with his band Hard Working Americans. It was there that he recorded Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, a new album due out February March 15.

To announce the album, Snider has shared the new song “Just Like Overnight” and an accompanying video. “Just Like Overnight” is a return to Snider’s folk roots, trading the rowdy rock of his recent work for spare acoustic guitar and a vulnerable vocal performance. Jason Isbell guests on “Just Like Overnight,” lending harmony vocals on the track’s choruses.

The video, shot in a lo-fi style that complements the track’s simplicity, shows behind-the-scenes footage of Cash Cabin Studio and of Snider writing and recording what would become Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3.

Listen to “Just Like Overnight” and see Snider’s upcoming tour dates below.

Todd Snider tour dates:

Wed Jan 30 –– Key West, FL –– Mile 0 Fest

Wed Feb 13 –– Bloomington, IL –– The Castle Theatre

Thurs Feb 14 –– Columbia, MO –– The Blue Note

Fri Feb 15 –– Omaha, NE –– Scottish Rite Hall

Sat Feb 16 –– Oklahoma City, OK –– Tower Theatre

Sun Feb 17 –– Little Rock, AK –– Oxford American

Wed Mar 13 –– New York, NY –– The Gramercy Theatre

Thurs Mar 14 –– Ardmore, PA –– Ardmore Music Hall

Fri Mar 15 –– Cambridge, MA –– The Sinclair

Sun Mar 17 –– Hartford, CT –– Infinity Music Hall & Bistro

Mon Mar 18 –– Alexandria, VA –– The Birchmere

Tue Mar 19 –– Rocky Mount, VA –– Harvester Performance Center

Wed Mar 20 –– Hopewell, VA –– The Beacon Theatre

Fri Mar 22 –– Raleigh, NC –– Lincoln Theatre

Sat Mar 23 –– Winston Salem, NC –– The Ramkat

Sun Mar 24 –– Asheville, NC –– The Orange Peel

Sat Apr 6 –– Stateline, NV –– Montbleu Resort & Casino

Wed Apr 10 –– Columbus, OH –– JoAnn Davidson Theatre

Thurs Apr 11 –– Chicago, IL –– Park West

Fri Apr 12 –– St. Paul, MN –– Fitzgerald Theatre

Sat Apr 13 –– Milwaukee, WI –– Tumer Hall Ballroom

Mon Apr 15 –– Ann Arbor, MI –– The Ark

Tues Apr 16 –– Grand Rapids, MI –– Wealthy Theatre

Wed Apr 17 –– Cleveland, OH –– Music Box Supper Club

Thurs Apr 18 –– Indianapolis, IN –– The Vogue

Sat Apr 20 –– Nashville, TN –– Ryman Auditorium

Tues Apr 23 –– St. Louis, MO –– Sheldon Ballroom

Thurs Apr 25 –– Fairfield, IA –– Fairfield Arts & Convention Center

Fri Apr 26 –– Des Moines, IA –– Wooly’s

Sat Apr 27 –– La Crosse, WI –– Cavalier Theater

Sun Apr 28 –– Davenport, IA –– The Redstone Room

Tues Apr 30 –– Cincinnati, OH –– 20th Century Theater

Thurs May 2 –– Charlottesville, VA –– Jefferson Theater

Fri May 3 –– Pittsburgh, PA –– The Rex

Sat May 4 –– Annapolis, MD –– Rams Head On Stage

Thu May 16 –– Austin, TX –– Paramount Theatre

Fri May 17 –– Helotes, TX –– Floore’s Country Store

Sat May 18 –– Dallas, TX –– The Kessler Theater

Sun May 19 –– Houston, TX –– The Heights Theater

Fri July 26 –– Newport, RI –– Newport Music Festival

