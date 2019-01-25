PRESS RELEASE:

ANAHEIM (January 24, 2019) — Yamaha today unveiled the CG-TA TransAcoustic nylon-string classical guitar, bringing the company’s groundbreaking TransAcoustic technology together with the rich tone, superior playability, and classic design of its top-selling CG series guitars.

The CG-TA is among the newest additions to the family of Yamaha hybrid guitars, joining the CSF-TA, LL-TA/LS-TA, FG-TA/FS-TA and SILENT Guitars™. The CG-TA incorporates an actuator completely hidden inside the guitar, a unique Yamaha technology. When the instrument’s strings are played, the actuator senses the vibrations, enhances them, and conveys them back to the guitar body and the air in and around the guitar to create authentic reverb and chorus effects from inside the body, with no need for external amplification or effects. This unique technology gives a player’s music a spacious, concert-hall feel in any practice or performance space.

Incorporating the craftsmanship that has led Yamaha to become the best-selling nylon-string guitar maker in the United States, the CG-TA is based on the company’s popular, mid-priced CG162 model. It features an Engelmann spruce top and a body of ovangkol, an attractive rosewood relative with excellent tonal properties. It incorporates the refined CG series bracing pattern, delivering superior response and resonance, and a thinner bridge plate that efficiently transfers string vibration across the guitar top. Three knobs on the guitar’s side offer easy adjustment of the level of the TransAcoustic effects, and a SYSTEM70 TransAcoustic + SRT piezo pickup provides amplification, with a line-out volume level, an on/off control, and a redesigned battery box integrated with the guitar’s endpin. The expert construction of the CG-TA produces a sound with smooth, rich, full tones that helps players enhance the depth of their music.

“Guitarists have been inspired by how our TransAcoustic technology broadens the range of their art; many of them have asked us to make it available in a nylon-string model as well,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. “With the CG-TA, players can enjoy the raw, natural and beautiful sound of the finest classical guitar, with innovative hybrid technology that encourages them to play longer, more often, and with even greater creativity.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha CG-TA (MSRP $1,050) will begin shipping on a date to be determined.

