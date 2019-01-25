PRESS RELEASE:

ANAHEIM (January 24, 2019) —Yamaha today unveiled the CSF-TA TransAcoustic parlor guitar, taking the affordability, portability and premium sound and construction of the Yamaha CSF line of parlor guitars and adding the company’s groundbreaking TransAcoustic technology.

The CSF-TA is among the newest additions to the Yamaha Hybrid Guitar category, joining the CG-TA, LL-TA, FG-TA and SILENT Guitars™. The CSF-TA incorporates an actuator (or small switch) installed on the inner surface of the guitar back, a concept in acoustic guitar technology unique to Yamaha. When the instrument’s strings are played, they cause the actuator to vibrate, which is then conveyed to the guitar body and the air in and around the guitar. This movement creates authentic reverb and chorus effects from inside the body without needing any external amplification or effects. This unique technology gives a player’s music a spacious, concert-hall feel in any practice or performance space.

The CSF-TA comes one year after Yamaha launched the enhanced CSF series with scalloped bracing to boost tone and projection. It has a solid Sitka spruce top mated to laminated mahogany back and sides, nato neck, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, abalone rosette, and the Yamaha SYSTEM70 TransAcoustic + SRT Piezo pickup system. The guitar is available in a gloss natural finish.

The 20-fret fingerboard sports a 600mm (23.7″) scale length to offer an easy playing platform without compromising the instrument’s range. Each guitar comes with a new hard bag, making the CSF-TA ready to go wherever the music takes you.

“Whether you call them ’parlor,’ ‘travel’ or ‘mini’ guitars, players recognize compact acoustic guitars as serious instruments,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. “Adding our TransAcoustic technology to the CSF parlor guitar doesn’t just let us offer the quality of an upscale instrument in a portable, affordable package. It transforms the CSF into an entirely new kind of instrument, encouraging musicians to play longer, more often and with even greater creativity, with all the benefits that come with an outstanding parlor guitar. It’s not often that a player gets such an expansive sound in such a small package.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha CSF-TA (MSRP $1,129) will begin shipping on a date to be determined.

Related