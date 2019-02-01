Photo by Don Van Cleave
We are currently accepting entries for the May/June 2019 Lyric Contest. Deadline is March 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…
- Yamaha AC3R VN guitar (list price $899.99)
- Sennheiser E935 Microphone
From the 2019 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:
- Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
- Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
- Co-Write with Brent Cobb
The co-write with Brent Cobb is to be held in early 2020.
Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the May/June 2019 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline March 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm (CST).
Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.