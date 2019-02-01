Enter the May/June Lyric Contest

Photo by Don Van Cleave

We are currently accepting entries for the May/June 2019 Lyric Contest. Deadline is March 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…

From the 2019 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:

  • Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
  • Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
  • Co-Write with Brent Cobb

The co-write with Brent Cobb is to be held in early 2020.

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. You can enter to win the May/June 2019 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline March 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

 

May/June 2019 Lyric Contest

