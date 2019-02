The FRYEDAYS music series returned to Frye Nashville with the first performance of 2019, Wednesday, February 6 with an exclusive performance by Lucie Silvas. Bulleit served music-themed cocktails, creating custom concoctions inspired by Lucie’s songs. Guests bid on items auto-graphed by Lucie, with the auction’s proceeds donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Photos by Annelise Loughead.



























